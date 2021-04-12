Somali President Farmajo to Serve Additional Two Years in Office - Reports

The Lower House of the Somalian parliament on Monday, amid uncertainty over the state of elections and leadership of the government, approved a two-year extension of current president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo's rule, according to local media reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The Lower House of the Somalian parliament on Monday, amid uncertainty over the state of elections and leadership of the government, approved a two-year extension of current president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo's rule, according to local media reports.

In a parliamentary session attended exclusively by political allies of president Farmajo, members of the parliament passed a mandate allowing his administration to remain in power for up to two years while the National Independent Electoral Commission sets up elections in the country, Garowe Online reported. Farmajo's first four-year term began in 2017 and was set to end this February.

Although he has yet to issue a full, official statement, Farmajo reportedly welcomed the parliament's decision and promised that the government would do everything in its power to hold direct elections.

However, the decision has been met with criticism and skepticism by opposition leaders and experts alike.

This decision came in response to the government's failure to organize elections by February 8th of this year despite a deal that was reached between the country's political leaders back in September 2020. Abdirizak Mohamed an opposition lawmaker and critic of the new mandate claims that the speaker of the Somali parliament has conspired with the president, and these actions could divide Somalia.

The Federal government, on the other hand, suggests that Jubaland and Puntland two of Somalia's five federal states are the only areas holding up elections in the country. The two states have responded with accusations of their own, claiming that Farmajo has been undermining the process on purpose to ensure his term's extension.