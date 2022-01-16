UrduPoint.com

Somali Prime Minister Condemns Terror Attack On Government Spokesperson - Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble condemned the terrorist attack targeting a car with the Federal Government Spokesperson Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu, the Office of the Prime Minister said on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Somalian news portal Garowe Online reported that a suicide bomber attacked a vehicle with the Federal Government Spokesperson in the Somalian capital city of Mogadishu, which resulted in the latter being injured.

"The PM H.E Mohamed Roble strongly condemns the odious terrorist attack targeting Government Spokesman, Mr Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu who sustained injuries today but is in stable condition. The PM wishes Mr Moalimuu a quick recovery," the office tweeted.

According to Garowe Online, the radical Islamist al-Shabaab movement, affiliated with al-Qaeda (terror group banned in Russia), has claimed the responsibility for the attack, threatening to carry another attack next week.

The Al-Shabaab group is engaged in an armed conflict against the central government of Somalia and prevents UN humanitarian activities in the country.

Somalia collapsed as a unified nation in 1991 with the downfall of Siad Barre's dictatorship. The international community recognized the federal government as the only legitimate authority in the country, which controls the capital Mogadishu and several other areas. The rest of Somalia is controlled by unrecognized state entities or self-governed, including the unrecognized Republic of Somaliland in the north and the autonomous Puntland region in the east.

