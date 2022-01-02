Somali Prime Minister Creates Committee to Look Into His Attempted Suspension - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2022) Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has appointed a special committee to investigate his attempted suspension by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, local media report.

On Monday, Farmaajo suspended Roble from his duties as he was under investigation for suspected corruption. The prime minister's office called the decision a "failed coup d'etat" and Roble accused the president of trying to sabotage upcoming elections to remain in office and urged the armed forces to report directly to the government.

The Garowe online publication reported on Saturday that Roble had appointed a ministerial committee to investigate Farmaajo's actions and that the committee includes close allies of the prime minister, such as the ministers of defense, security, education and public works.

Earlier this week, Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Moussa Faki Mahamat, urged the Somali authorities to engage in dialogue to find ways of ending the political crisis in the country.