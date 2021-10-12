UrduPoint.com

Somalia Comes Out On Top In Kenya Sea Border Judgment

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 09:23 PM

Somalia comes out on top in Kenya sea border judgment

The UN's top court awarded Somalia control of most of a potentially oil and gas-rich chunk of the Indian Ocean on Tuesday after a bitter legal battle with neighbouring Kenya over their sea border

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The UN's top court awarded Somalia control of most of a potentially oil and gas-rich chunk of the Indian Ocean on Tuesday after a bitter legal battle with neighbouring Kenya over their sea border.

The International Court of Justice ruled there was "no agreed maritime boundary" and drew a new border close to the one claimed by Somalia, although Kenya kept a part of the 100,000 square-kilometre (38,000-square-mile) area, chief judge Joan Donoghue said.

Kenya, which had claimed the entire area off the East African coast, said last week that it would refuse to recognise the jurisdiction of the "biased" Hague-based court.

