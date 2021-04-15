UrduPoint.com
Somalia Condemns 'threats' From Foreign Allies

Thu 15th April 2021 | 03:12 PM

Somalia condemns 'threats' from foreign allies

Somalia has accused some of its foreign backers of undermining its sovereignty after the embattled government was threatened with sanctions over a decision to extend its mandate by two years

Somalia has accused some of its foreign backers of undermining its sovereignty after the embattled government was threatened with sanctions over a decision to extend its mandate by two years.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed on Wednesday signed into law a "special resolution" extending his time in office, despite his term expiring in February, and repeat warnings that such a move would not be supported by western powers.

It followed a total collapse in UN-backed talks between the central government in Mogadishu and two of Somalia's semi-autonomous states over how to proceed with delayed elections in the fragile nation.

More Stories From World

