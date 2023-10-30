Open Menu

Somalia Congratulates Türkiye On Its 100th Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2023 | 11:50 AM

BAIDOA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud joined world leaders Sunday in congratulating Türkiye on the 100th anniversary of the Republic, extending his warmest congratulations to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan

“We express our gratitude to the Turkish people for the enduring friendship and distinguished relations and wish them a prosperous New Century,” Mohamud said in a statement on X.

Several high-ranking Somali government officials also offered their congratulations.

Somali Defense Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur said Türkiye shines like a light with its thousands of years of history, 100 years of the Republic, a developed democracy, strong army and human capacity.

“Happy 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, whom we know as a dear friend and sincere brother and with whom we are united in sorrow, sorrow and joy,” he said in a statement.

Türkiye, in its century of existence as a republic, has seen an extraordinary journey and achievement.

On the 100th anniversary of the Republic, the Turkish economy is now the 17th largest in the world.

An event was held Sunday at the Turkish embassy in the capital Mogadishu to mark the anniversary which was attended by Senior government officials including Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre.

Barre stressed the strong alliance between Somalia and Türkiye.

He emphasized that the bond between the two brotherly nations extends far beyond economic and diplomatic ties.

He underscored the shared values and deep emotional connection between the two nations, highlighting the vision to further strengthen the partnership between Somalia and Türkiye.

