Somalia Cuts Diplomatic Ties With Guinea Over Separatist Leader's Conakry Visit -Statement

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Somalia on Thursday announced the severing of diplomatic relations with Guinea over the visit of President of the self-proclaimed republic of Somaliland Muse Bihi Abdi to the Guinean capital of Conakry, the Somalian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Abdi arrived in Conakry at the invitation of Guinean President Alpha Conde.

"Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to announce that the Federal Government of Somalia has decided to cut all diplomatic relationship with the Republic of Guinea. The decision follows after Guinea has accorded the protocol of Head of State in Conakry, Guinea, to the leader of a separatist movement in 'Somaliland' in the North of Somalia thus disregarding callously all the relevant resolutions of the UN and African consensus.

Somalia denounces this in the strongest of terms and considers it a blatant and egregious violation of the Sovereignty, Unity and Territorial integrity of Somalia by the Republic of Guinea," the ministry said.

The ministry also called on other countries to refrain from any moves that are undermining Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Somaliland proclaimed its independence from Somalia in 1991 amid the deep political crisis in the country. It is not recognized by any UN member state.

