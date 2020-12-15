UrduPoint.com
Somalia Cuts Diplomatic Ties With Kenya Over Disputed Visit - Information Minister

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 01:55 PM

Somalia has broken off its diplomatic ties with Kenya after the leader of self-declared Somaliland visited Kenya earlier in the month, Information Minister Osman Dubbe announced Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Somalia has broken off its diplomatic ties with Kenya after the leader of self-declared Somaliland visited Kenya earlier in the month, Information Minister Osman Dubbe announced Tuesday.

''Somalia wants all its diplomats to go back to Mogadishu and Kenyan diplomats have 7 days to leave the country,'' Dubbe said in an televised announcement, as quoted by The Standard.

The announcement, made at about 1:40 a.m. local time (22:40 GMT, Monday), comes in the wake of Somaliland President Muse Bihi's three-day visit to Kenya starting on Sunday.

Somaliland declared its independence from Somalia in 1991, and while it maintains relations with some countries on the continent, including Kenya, it is not recognized by any nation or organization.

