Somalia Delays Election to Upper House Once Again Over Lack of Preparation - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) Somalia has once again postponed its upper house election because of lack of preparation by local authorities, Somalian broadcaster Radio Dalsan reported on Sunday.

The country was supposed to elect its bicameral legislature and president last year, but the Federal government and several autonomous states failed to agree on the electoral procedures. In the end, the sides managed to reach an agreement on May 27.

The upper house election was supposed to kick off on Sunday and be followed by the lower house election scheduled from August 10 to September 10. The country will also elect a president on October 10.

The Horn of Africa nation has been torn by a civil war that broke out after militants deposed its long-time dictator Siad Barre in 1991. The Mogadishu-based government has been struggling to hold off armed groups, who control much of central and southern Somalia.