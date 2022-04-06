UrduPoint.com

Somalia Forces Nab 2 Shabab Terrorists With Explosives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2022

The Somali National Army (SNA) said its forces on Wednesday arrested two members of al-Shabab near Guriel, a town in central Somalia

MOGADISHU, Apr 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The Somali National Army (SNA) said its forces on Wednesday arrested two members of al-Shabab near Guriel, a town in central Somalia.

Ahmed Dahir Abdulle, a SNA commander who led the security operation, said the troops also intercepted a vehicle laden with explosive devices that the militants intended to detonate in the town, in Galgaduud region, in Galmudug state.

"The two terrorists who were heading to Guriel town were arrested and are now in police custody for questioning to establish their target," he told Radio Mogadishu.

Abdulle said the two were arrested during the joint security operation carried out by the SNA in collaboration with the Galmudug state administration. The operation comes as security forces heighten security to secure the ongoing electionsAl-Shabab, which usually stages attacks across Somalia, did not comment on the latest arrest, which came after the National Intelligence and Security Agency warned of a plot to assassinate President Mohamed Farmajo and Prime Minister Mohamed Roble.

