Somalia Hotel Siege Over, 12 Dead: Security Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 11:40 AM

At least 12 people were killed and 30 others wounded when Al-Shabab militants stormed a popular hotel in the southern Somalia town of Kismayo, security officials and witnesses said

Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :At least 12 people were killed and 30 others wounded when Al-Shabab militants stormed a popular hotel in the southern Somalia town of Kismayo, security officials and witnesses said.

"The security forces are in control now and the last terrorist was shot and killed", Mohamed Abdiweli, a security official, said.

"There are dead bodies and wounded people strewn inside the hotel and we cannot give exact detail of the casualties but we have confirmed so far 12 people killed and more than thirty others wounded," Abdiweli said.

