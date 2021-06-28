Somalia jihadist attack death toll tops 20

UrduPoint.com
The death toll from a jihadist raid on a remote town and military base in central Somalia at the weekend has climbed to more than 20, military sources said Monday

Mogadishu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The death toll from a jihadist raid on a remote town and military base in central Somalia at the weekend has climbed to more than 20, military sources said Monday.

Initial reports indicated that a dozen people had been killed after Islamist fighters on Sunday attacked a base housing government troops and the nearby town of Wisil in Galmudug state, more than 700 kilometres (430 miles) from the capital Mogadishu.

Soldiers and military facilities are common targets for Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda-aligned jihadist group fighting to overthrow the internationally-backed government in Mogadishu.

Abdirahman Adan, a paramilitary commander in Galmudug, told AFP by telephone the total number killed was 22.

He said the bodies of seven people were discovered outside Wisil on Sunday after the fighting ended.

They included five members of the Somali armed forces who were killed in a roadside bomb blast as they sought to reinforce their comrades, and two civilians he said were killed by Al-Shabaab militants.

"The enemy shelled the town with mortars and caused the death of innocent civilians," he said, adding that four of the dead were young boys from the same family.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Mohamed Ganey, a Somali army officer based in the town of Galkayo where the military headquarters for Galmudug state is located, the confirmed death toll was more than 20 so far, including civilians.

But Ganey said the number could be higher because some of the wounded suffered life-threatening injuries.

Fifteen seriously wounded army personnel and civilians have been taken to Mogadishu for treatment, he added.

Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble visited the wounded on Sunday evening.

The attack began with the detonation of an explosives-laden vehicle, followed by heavy gunfire, a paramilitary commander in Galmudug told AFP on Sunday.

"The fighting continued for more than an hour before the Al-Shabaab fighters withdrew," said a resident.

According to several local sources, more than 40 Al-Shabaab militants were killed in the fighting.

The militants claimed in a statement to have killed 34 soldiers at the military base.

