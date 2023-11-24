Somalia joins regional East Africa trade bloc

Conflict-weary Somalia was admitted Friday into the East African Community (EAC) as the eighth member of the bloc as it seeks to expand free trade across the region

The accession of the fragile Horn of Africa nation, which has a population of 17 million, will boost the EAC market to more than 300 million people.

"We have decided to admit the Federal Republic of Somalia under the treaty of accession," outgoing EAC chair, Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye, said at a summit of the grouping in Tanzania.

Somalia -- whose President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was at the summit -- joins Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.

"Let us all embrace this new chapter in our history," Mohamud's chief economic adviser said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"This moment is not just a culmination of our aspirations but a beacon of hope for a future full with possibilities and opportunities.

"

The EAC, headquartered in the Tanzanian town of Arusha where the summit was taking place, was founded in 2000 and works to encourage trade by removing customs duties between member states.

It established a common market in 2010.

- 'Pivotal leap' -

Not including Somalia, combined EAC countries covered a land area of 4.8 million square kilometres (1.8 million square miles) and had a combined gross domestic product of $305 billion, according to the bloc's website.

Total EAC trade was $78.75 billion in 2022, it said.

The admission of Somalia could portend more security challenges for the bloc as the country is struggling to stem a deadly insurgency by the Al-Shabaab group.