Somalia Launches New Maritime Facility To Boost Policing Along Coastline

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2022 | 04:39 PM

Somalia has inaugurated a high-tech maritime facility for the police to boost security along the coastline as the country continues to expand its blue economy, officials said

MOGADISHU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) --:Somalia has inaugurated a high-tech maritime facility for the police to boost security along the coastline as the country continues to expand its blue economy, officials said.

UN Secretary-General's deputy special representative for Somalia, Anita Kiki Gbeho said the facility will provide an operational base from which the Somalia Police Force (SPF) can operate around Mogadishu Port and along the 3,300 km Somali coastline, as well as help build a long-term maritime law enforcement capacity.

