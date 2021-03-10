Somalia launches probe into airport mortar attack

Somali government said Wednesday it would conduct an investigation to unearth culprits behind Tuesday's mortar attack on an international airport in Mogadishu leaving an unknown number of injuries

MOGADISHU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Somali government said Wednesday it would conduct an investigation to unearth culprits behind Tuesday's mortar attack on an international airport in Mogadishu leaving an unknown number of injuries.

The Ministry of Information said the probe on mortar attack targeting humanitarian workers at the heavily fortified Aden Adde International Airport which houses African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) headquarters will be prioritized to help bring perpetrators to justice.

"The Federal Government of Somalia has since enhanced security in the area as all our institutions in charge of security continue to gather more information on the attack," the ministry said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

It condemned the attack on humanitarian workers, adding that it was aimed at undermining efforts to rebuild Somalia after more than two decades of civil strife.

"An attack of such nature is an attempt that seeks to undermine the outstanding support of the international community and their efforts towards building peace and long-term stability in Somalia," it said.

The ministry noted that the attack made evident of the frail attempts of the weakening terror organization that have since turned to harmless humanitarian aid workers as their targets following its concerned efforts to wipe them from its territory.

"The united and courageous resolve of the people and Federal Government of Somalia will not be derailed by such motives from terrorist organizations whose objectives remain deterring the partners and friends of Somalia from providing much needed support and cooperation," said the ministry.

Independent sources said that two AU troops from Uganda were injured in the attack, but AMISOM did not confirm.

Al-Shabab militants claimed the responsibility of the attack in which six mortar shells landed on the perimeter of the main airport.

The attack came hours before Jubaland State leader Ahmed Mohamed islam (Modobe) landed at the main airport in Mogadishu and the area is also expected to host consultative forum between federal member states and the Somali government on polls.