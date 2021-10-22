UrduPoint.com

Somalia Leaders Agree To 'accelerate' Election Process

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 02:28 PM

Somalia's president and prime minister say they have struck a deal to speed up the process for long-delayed elections, ending their simmering feud which threatened to plunge the Horn of Africa nation into fresh crisis

Mogadishu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Somalia's president and prime minister say they have struck a deal to speed up the process for long-delayed elections, ending their simmering feud which threatened to plunge the Horn of Africa nation into fresh crisis.

"The leadership have agreed to accelerate the election process by calling on the Federal member states to start the election of the (lower house of) parliament in the next couple of weeks", a statement by President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble said late Thursday.

More Stories From World

