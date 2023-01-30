Somalia Makes Progress in Fighting Al-Shabaab Terror Group - US Envoy to UN

Somalia has made progress in fighting Al-Shabaab (banned in Russia) and the government's efforts against the terror group will continue they destroy it, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Somalia has made progress in fighting Al-Shabaab (banned in Russia) and the government's efforts against the terror group will continue they destroy it, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday.

"The government is making progress against Al-Shabaab, and we are working side by side with them to support their strategy," Thomas-Greenfield told reporters after her recent trip to the region.

Thomas-Greenfield noted that the United States is cooperating with various organizations in Somalia and in the region to confront the terrorist group.

"Those efforts will continue until they have been able to destroy Al-Shabaab's ability to terrorize the people of Somalia, to terrorize the region and to terrorize the world," Thomas-Greenfield said.

Al-Shabaab is a Somalia-based extremist Islamist organization with links to the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia). Al-Shabaab has led an insurgency against the Somalian government and staged numerous attacks in an effort to impose Sharia law in the country.