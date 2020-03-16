UrduPoint.com
Somalia Records First Coronavirus Case - Health Minister

Mon 16th March 2020

Somalia has recorded its first case of coronavirus, Health Minister Fawziya Abikar was cited by media as saying on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Somalia has recorded its first case of coronavirus, Health Minister Fawziya Abikar was cited by media as saying on Monday.

A Somalian citizen tested positive for the COVID-19 respiratory disease after flying in from China, according to the Gawore Online news website.

Somalia has banned travelers from virus hotspots, such as China, Italy, South Korea and Iran, as well as those who have visited them in the past 14 days from coming to this Eastern African country.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic. The virus has been detected in 146 countries and territories, infecting more than 164,800 people and killing over 6,400.

