Open Menu

Somalia To Hold Emergency Meeting On Somaliland-Ethiopia Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Somalia to hold emergency meeting on Somaliland-Ethiopia deal

Mogadishu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Somalia will hold an emergency cabinet meeting on Tuesday, state media said, after the breakaway region of Somaliland struck a controversial deal with Ethiopia giving Addis Ababa access to the Red Sea.

Monday's surprise pact has triggered fury in Mogadishu, which considers it a violation of its sovereignty.

It was announced only days after Somalia's central government had agreed to resume dialogue with the separatist northern region after years of stalemate.

Somaliland has been seeking full statehood since claiming independence from Somalia in 1991, a move fiercely opposed by Mogadishu and not recognised internationally.

The Addis Ababa agreement gives landlocked Ethiopia long-desired access to the Red Sea, a key waterway for global trade.

"This historic agreement ensures Ethiopia's access to the Red Sea for their naval forces, reciprocated by formal recognition of the Republic of Somaliland, marking this as a significant diplomatic milestone for our country," Somaliland's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Somali National Television said on X, formerly Twitter, that there would be an emergency cabinet meeting on Tuesday to discuss the agreement.

There has been no immediate reaction from President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's office, but his predecessor Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known as Farmajo, said on X it was a "serious concern for Somalia and the whole of Africa".

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Twitter Addis Ababa Mogadishu Independence Ethiopia Media TV From Government Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

Election 2024: Process of appeals about nomination ..

Election 2024: Process of appeals about nomination papers to conclude tomorrow

47 minutes ago
 Steve Waugh expresses concerns over declining supp ..

Steve Waugh expresses concerns over declining support for Test Cricket

54 minutes ago
 $70m tranche: Pakistan submits ‘Letter of Intent ..

$70m tranche: Pakistan submits ‘Letter of Intent’ to IMF for approval

2 hours ago
 ‘Tactics being used for potential disruption in ..

‘Tactics being used for potential disruption in election process,’ remarks C ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan announces Playing XI for Sydney Test agai ..

Pakistan announces Playing XI for Sydney Test against Australia

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Pakistan sends relief goods for people of Gaza

Pakistan sends relief goods for people of Gaza

15 hours ago
 Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries

Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries

15 hours ago
 Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving licens ..

Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving license with old fee

15 hours ago
 Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

15 hours ago
 ECP Balochistan serves notice to PPP for violation ..

ECP Balochistan serves notice to PPP for violation code of conduct

15 hours ago

More Stories From World