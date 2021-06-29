(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mogadishu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Somalia's political leaders have agreed to hold a long-delayed presidential election on October 10, the prime minister's office said Tuesday, following months of deadlock that turned violent at times.

The office of Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble unveiled the timetable for indirect parliamentary and presidential elections in a statement on Twitter, saying stakeholders had agreed to a roadmap for a vote following two days of talks in the capital Mogadishu.