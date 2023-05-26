UrduPoint.com

Somalia Views Russia-Africa Summit As Chance To Boost Ties With Moscow - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Somalia Views Russia-Africa Summit as Chance to Boost Ties With Moscow - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Somalia regards the upcoming Russia-Africa summit as an important opportunity to boost its economic and political ties with Moscow, as well as strengthen relations between the whole continent and Russia, Somalian Foreign Minister Abshir Omar Jama said on Friday.

"Our president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is fully supportive of the second Russia-Africa summit to be held in Saint Petersburg next month. Somalia views the forum as critical in consolidating relations between Africa and Russia, but also in boosting our economic and political relations with Russia," the top Somalian diplomat said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

He also expressed gratitude for Russia's support in the fight against terrorism in the country.

"These are kind of relations (with Russia) that we want to strengthen and promote narrative, and supporting the Somalian people in their determination to get rid of the terrorists. We are very happy and appreciate your support in all these forms," the Somalian foreign minister said.

The first Russia-Africa summit took place in the Russian resort city of Sochi from October 23-24, 2019. It was accompanied by the Russia-Africa economic forum. This year, both the second summit and the economic forum are due to be held in Saint Petersburg from July 26-29.

