Somalia Vows To Defend Sovereignty After Ethiopia-Somaliland Deal

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2024 | 06:56 PM

Somalia vowed on Tuesday to defend its territory by "any legal means" and recalled its ambassador to Ethiopia after Addis Ababa struck a controversial deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland

Mogadishu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Somalia vowed on Tuesday to defend its territory by "any legal means" and recalled its ambassador to Ethiopia after Addis Ababa struck a controversial deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland.

Mogadishu branded Monday's surprise pact that gives Ethiopia long-sought access to the Red Sea as an act of "aggression" and a "clear violation" of its sovereignty and appealed to the international community to stand by its side.

The Addis Ababa deal was announced only days after Somalia's central government agreed to resume dialogue with the separatist northern region after years of stalemate.

Somaliland has been seeking full statehood since claiming independence from Somalia in 1991, a move not recognised internationally and fiercely opposed by Mogadishu although in reality it exercises little authority over the region's affairs.

The "historic" memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland leader Muse Bihi Abdi gives Ethiopia access to the Red Sea port of Berbera and a leased military base.

Abdi said in a statement that in return, Ethiopia would formally recognise Somaliland, becoming the first nation to do so.

The Somali cabinet insisted Somaliland remained a part of Somalia under the constitution "so Somalia finds this step to be a clear violation against its sovereignty and unity".

It said in a statement that the agreement was "null and void with no legal basis" and announced that it has recalled its ambassador to Ethiopia for consultations.

The government also said it was calling for urgent meetings of the UN Security Council and the African Union to discuss "Ethiopia's aggression and interference against the sovereignty of our country".

