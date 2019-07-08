UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Somalian Al-Shabaab Militants Execute At Least 10 People For Alleged Espionage - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 07:30 AM

Somalian Al-Shabaab Militants Execute at Least 10 People for Alleged Espionage - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Militants from al-Shabaab radical movement executed at least 10 people in the south of Somalia over the past week after accusing them of espionage activities, media reported.

Radio France International Afrique reported late on Sunday that the first five people, who were suspected of spying for Kenyan, Somalian and US intelligence, had been killed on July 3. The other five suspected spies were executed the next day.

According to the broadcaster, the executions took place in the south of Somalia, where al-Shabaab militants enjoy control vast territories.

The executions are carried out in public spaces in order to intimidate local residents, the broadcaster reported. The broadcaster added that people who live near the group's bases are usually the ones who get accused of espionage activities.

Al-Shabaab has sworn allegiance to al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Somalia Terrorist Militants Russia France July Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Electricity Tariff Incentive Programme will improv ..

7 hours ago

Special Olympics UAE issues study on impact of Abu ..

7 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi maintains overall lead in the 2019 ..

8 hours ago

Theyab bin Mohamed opens Zayed Centre for Research ..

9 hours ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei heads UAE delegation at meeting ..

9 hours ago

Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2019 tickets sa ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.