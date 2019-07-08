Somalian Al-Shabaab Militants Execute at Least 10 People for Alleged Espionage - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Militants from al-Shabaab radical movement executed at least 10 people in the south of Somalia over the past week after accusing them of espionage activities, media reported.

Radio France International Afrique reported late on Sunday that the first five people, who were suspected of spying for Kenyan, Somalian and US intelligence, had been killed on July 3. The other five suspected spies were executed the next day.

According to the broadcaster, the executions took place in the south of Somalia, where al-Shabaab militants enjoy control vast territories.

The executions are carried out in public spaces in order to intimidate local residents, the broadcaster reported. The broadcaster added that people who live near the group's bases are usually the ones who get accused of espionage activities.

Al-Shabaab has sworn allegiance to al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia).