MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Somalia's army has killed 39 al-Shabaab (affiliated with Al-Qaeda, banned in Russia) militants in the eastern part of the country following the group's deadly attack in the Somalian capital, local media reported.

Thirty-nine al-Shabaab terrorists were eliminated in an operation conducted by the Somalian armed forces (SNA) with the support of its international security partners in remote settlements of the Harardhere district in Somalia's Mudug region, the state-run Radio Mogadishu reported Monday, citing SNA's ground forces commander, Mohamed Tahalil.

On Sunday, al-Shabaab militants reportedly attacked a local government building in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu, killing at least six civilians.

The radical Islamist group has long been leading insurgency against the Somalian Federal government, staging numerous attacks in an attempt to impose a radical version of Sharia law in the country.