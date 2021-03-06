UrduPoint.com
Somalian Capital Rocked By Car Bomb Explosion Killing 20 People - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 01:00 AM

Somalian Capital Rocked by Car Bomb Explosion Killing 20 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) At least 20 people were killed and 40 others sustained injuries in a car bomb blast attack in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu, the Garowe Online media outlet reported, citing security officials.

According to the news outlet, the explosion occurred near a popular restaurant close to the city's central prison on Friday evening. Rescue services have arrived at the scene conducting operations to remove people from the rubble. A residential house nearby the explosion site collapsed due to the blast.

So far, none of the armed groups operating in the country has claimed responsibility for the car explosion.

