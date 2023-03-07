UrduPoint.com

Somalian Forces Repel Al-Shabab Attack On Military Base - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Somalian Forces Repel Al-Shabab Attack on Military Base - Reports

Somalian armed forces have repelled an attack by al-Shabab fighters (affiliated with al-Qaeda, banned in Russia) on their military base in the south of the eastern African country, a state news agency reported Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Somalian armed forces have repelled an attack by al-Shabab fighters (affiliated with al-Qaeda, banned in Russia) on their military base in the south of the eastern African country, a state news agency reported Tuesday.

A large number of Islamist insurgents was killed or injured in the failed attack at the military installation in the village of Janay Abdalla in Jubaland state, the Somali National News Agency reported citing army officials.

The Mogadishu-based government has only recently captured the area from al-Shabab, which remains in control of large swathes of land in central and southern Somalia. Somalian media said government forces were providing security to the locals.

