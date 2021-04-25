UrduPoint.com
Somalian Opposition-Linked Troops Seize Several Capital Districts - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 08:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) Somalian armed forces supporting the opposition have seized several key areas in northern Mogadishu in the wake of the president granting himself 2 more years in office, media in Somalia reported on Sunday.

Last week, Somalian President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed signed a law that extended his mandate for 2 additional years. Parliament had approved the extension two days prior.

According to Somali Guardian, the rebel forces left their bases in the middle Shabelle region and were able to partially capture the Yaqshid, Kaaraan and Heliwaa districts without fighting as the pro-government forces withdrew from the area.

Some of the rebel opposition-linked commanders said that the advance was triggered by the president's attempts to "enslave them," as quoted in the report.

They are determined to keep on until Mohamed is removed from office.

The Garowe Online outlet reported that among the seized areas was the junction around the National Intelligence and Security Agency. Hundreds of people are said to have joined the civil unrest against the president.

Somalia struggled to restore political instability since the early 1990s, when a civil war erupted between clan-based armed groups. There are de facto self-controlled breakaway regions in the country's north and east, while the internationally-recognized Federal government in Mogadishu controls the center and south.

