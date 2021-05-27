Somalian Rivals Agree to Hold Elections Within 60 Days - Reports

Somalia's federal government and states authorities agreed on Thursday to hold delayed presidential and parliamentary elections within 60 days, according to the state news agency Sonna

"My Government and I are steadfast in implementing this agreement and to lead the country's elections in a transparent, free and fair manner," Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble tweeted.

The Somalian government held several days of talks with leaders of five states in Mogadishu in a bid to negotiate a way out of the national electoral impasse. Roble said they were able to show a great degree of flexibility and patience.

The Horn of Africa nation has been torn by a civil war that broke out after militants deposed its long-time dictator Siad Barre in 1991. The Mogadishu-based government has been struggling to hold off armed groups, who control much of central and southern Somalia.