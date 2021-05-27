UrduPoint.com
Somalian Rivals Agree To Hold Elections Within 60 Days - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Somalia's Federal government and states authorities agreed on Thursday to hold delayed presidential and parliamentary elections within 60 days, according to the state news agency Sonna.

"My Government and I are steadfast in implementing this agreement and to lead the country's elections in a transparent, free and fair manner," Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble tweeted.

The Somalian government held several days of talks with leaders of five states in Mogadishu in a bid to negotiate a way out of the national electoral impasse. Roble said they were able to show a great degree of flexibility and patience.

The Horn of Africa nation has been torn by a civil war that broke out after militants deposed its long-time dictator Siad Barre in 1991. The Mogadishu-based government has been struggling to hold off armed groups, who control much of central and southern Somalia.

