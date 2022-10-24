UrduPoint.com

Somalian Security Forces Neutralize All Militants Involved In Hotel Siege - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2022 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Somalian security forces have neutralized all militants who were laying siege to a hotel in the port city of Kismayo, the Somali National news Agency (SONNA) reported on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Somalian media reported that a group of militants started the siege of Tawakal Hotel, a popular meeting place for government officials, by detonating a car bomb. The siege reportedly left five people killed.

According to the SONNA, the civilians trapped inside the hotel were rescued. No casualties among the security forces have been reported so far.

Al-Shabaab, an Islamist group affiliated with al-Qaeda (terrorist organization, banned in Russia), has claimed the responsibility for the blast. The radical group has been waging armed insurgency against the government of Somalia for years and is controlling large areas in the southern and central parts of the country.

