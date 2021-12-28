UrduPoint.com

Somalia's Farmajo And Roble: Leaders At Loggerheads

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 04:55 PM

Somalia's Farmajo and Roble: leaders at loggerheads

Mogadishu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :When veteran diplomat Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed was elected president of Somalia in February 2017, supporters hoped he would provide stability in a failed state notorious for corruption and extremism.

But less than four years later, Somalia was plunged into a political crisis when the president extended his mandate without holding elections.

He is now locked in an escalating standoff with Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, who accuses him of an "attempted coup."

