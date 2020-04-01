MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Former Somali Prime Minister Nur Hassan Hussein has died from COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, media reported on Wednesday.

The 83-year-old politician died at King's College Hospital in London, where he was receiving treatment, the SONNA news agency said, citing the victim's family.

Hassan Ali Khaire, the current Somali prime minister, has expressed his condolences over the death of the former head of government.

Nur Hassan Hussein headed the transition government from November 2007 to February 2009.