Somalia's Intelligence Says Al-Shabaab Planning Assassination Of President

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2022 | 05:43 PM

Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) said on Tuesday that Al-Shabaab movement (affiliate of al-Qaeda terrorists, banned in Russia) is planning to assassinate Somalian President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) said on Tuesday that Al-Shabaab movement (affiliate of al-Qaeda terrorists, banned in Russia) is planning to assassinate Somalian President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble.

"We have informed National Leaders about a danger conspired by AS Mafia (Al-Shabaab) in which they want to target the President and the National Prime Minister. Mohamed Mahir who is a terrorist with AS is involved in the execution of the plot. We are searching for anyone involved," NISA said on Twitter, as quoted by the Somali Guardian newspaper.

NISA said it has also informed the leaders of Horn of Africa countries about the assassination plot.

Former Somalian Interior Minister Abdi Farah Saeed Juha has alleged that the warnings were initiated by the president himself to disrupt the polls in order to remain in office after the end of his constitutional term, as cited in the report.

Al Shabaab is based in Somalia, waging insurgency against the Somalian government and obstructing UN humanitarian activities.

Somalia collapsed as a unified nation in 1991 with the downfall of Siad Barre's dictatorship. The international community recognized the Federal government as the only legitimate authority in the country, which controls the capital Mogadishu and several other areas. The rest of Somalia is controlled by self-governed or unrecognized state entities, including the unrecognized Republic of Somaliland in the north and the autonomous Puntland region in the northeast.

