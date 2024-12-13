Somalia’s justice minister hails Türkiye’s mediator role in Africa

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Somalia’s Minister of Justice and Constitution Hassan Moalim Mohamud said Thursday that the Ankara Declaration signed by Somalia and Ethiopia to end the conflict between the two nations marks a new beginning for both states.

“We hope now two countries who are neighbors will focus more on development and the prosperity of the two nations,” Mohamud told Anadolu in an exclusive interview.

Stating that the two countries share a longstanding and historic relationship, he noted that more than 13 years have passed since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's historic visit to Somalia, which was made in the context of a crisis, famine and humanitarian needs, and since then, their cooperation has expanded to encompass many sectors, including development, military and now justice and judicial cooperation.

Noting that Türkiye’s influence is felt in every home, street, product and social relationship in Somalia, Mohamud said it has grown so much that the two societies are now almost identical, with a large Somali community in Türkiye that speaks Turkish and has been educated there, which is both significant and remarkable.

On the resolution of the ongoing Somaliland crisis between Ethiopia and Somalia in the Horn of Africa through Türkiye’s mediation, he said: “Türkiye has played a crucial role in bringing these two countries, Somalia and Ethiopia, together and the successful settlement of the dispute that has arisen of the recent memorandum of understanding.”

After his meeting with Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc, Mohamud pointed to the agreements signed between the two countries, the Agreement on Judicial Assistance in Criminal Matters and the Agreement on the Transfer of Prisoners.