MOGADISHU: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2023) Somalia on Monday launched a national identification system with the support of NADRA Pakistan which aims to provide all Africans with a digital identity by 2030.

Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre inaugurated the Somalia National ID during the first National ID conference in Mogadishu.

He expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister of Pakistan and NADRA for their support in implementing the Somali National ID system.

The Somalia National ID System is part of a multi-million Dollar grant extended by the Government of Pakistan to Somalia.

It will enable Somalia to enhance governance, security, and socio-economic development by providing citizens with a secure and universally recognized form of identification.