Open Menu

Somalia's National ID System Launched With NADRA's Help

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 18, 2023 | 05:47 PM

Somalia's national ID system launched with NADRA's help

Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre inaugurates the Somalia National ID during the first National ID conference in Mogadishu.

MOGADISHU: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2023) Somalia on Monday launched a national identification system with the support of NADRA Pakistan which aims to provide all Africans with a digital identity by 2030.

Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre inaugurated the Somalia National ID during the first National ID conference in Mogadishu.

He expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister of Pakistan and NADRA for their support in implementing the Somali National ID system.

The Somalia National ID System is part of a multi-million Dollar grant extended by the Government of Pakistan to Somalia.

It will enable Somalia to enhance governance, security, and socio-economic development by providing citizens with a secure and universally recognized form of identification.

Related Topics

Pakistan Somalia Prime Minister Dollar Mogadishu All Government

Recent Stories

SBA to assemble industry experts during 13th editi ..

SBA to assemble industry experts during 13th edition of SIBF Publishers Conferen ..

3 minutes ago
 LHC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for IG Isl ..

LHC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for IG Islamabad in Pervez Elahi case

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Health Authority to launch &#039;Elite&#039 ..

Dubai Health Authority to launch &#039;Elite&#039; programme for job-seeking ci ..

33 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates secures podium at Italy&#039;s T ..

UAE Team Emirates secures podium at Italy&#039;s Trofeo Matteotti

47 minutes ago
 Dubai Future Academy launches 10 Foresight courses ..

Dubai Future Academy launches 10 Foresight courses and training programmes

48 minutes ago
 MoHRE announces September 29 as public holiday for ..

MoHRE announces September 29 as public holiday for private sector employees

48 minutes ago
HBMSU Board of Governors meeting discusses strateg ..

HBMSU Board of Governors meeting discusses strategic directions for 2024 to 2026

48 minutes ago
 Markets drop as traders prepare for Fed decision

Markets drop as traders prepare for Fed decision

17 minutes ago
 Govt. committed to putting national economy on sus ..

Govt. committed to putting national economy on sustainable growth trajectory: Sa ..

15 minutes ago
 Real estate transactions in Ajman totalled AED1.5 ..

Real estate transactions in Ajman totalled AED1.5 billion in August

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash visits Shanghai Institutes for Intern ..

Saqr Ghobash visits Shanghai Institutes for International Studies

2 hours ago
 Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi secured his fou ..

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi secured his fourth UIM F2 World Championship ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World