UrduPoint.com

Somalia's Parliament Fails To Elect New President - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Somalia's Parliament Fails to Elect New President - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) The Somali parliament failed to elect a new president in the first round of the presidential election on Sunday with four candidates with the highest number of votes going into a runoff, Somali radio Dalsan reported, citing exit polls.

None of the 36 candidates secured the required two-thirds of the votes in the first round. Puntland region President Said Abdulahi Deni became the leader of the first round receiving 65 votes. He is followed by incumbent President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, also known as Farmaajo, with 59 votes. Ex-President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud secured 52 votes and ex-Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire gained 47, providing them the opportunity to run for the presidency in the second round.

The second round is expected to begin soon after the first round.

Voting takes place in an airport hangar in the Somali capital Mogadishu, which is under the protection of peacekeepers of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

Media reported earlier on Sunday that the fortified airport has been shelled with mortars.

Somalia collapsed as a unified nation in 1991 with the downfall of Siad Barre's dictatorship. The international community recognized the Federal government as the only legitimate authority in the country, which controls the capital Mogadishu and several other areas. The rest of Somalia is controlled by self-governed or unrecognized state entities, including the unrecognized Republic of Somaliland in the north and the autonomous Puntland region in the northeast.

Related Topics

Election Somalia Parliament Mogadishu Sunday Dictator Government Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

15 hours ago
 COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

24 hours ago
 AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote ..

AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote tourism in this picturesque S ..

24 hours ago
 CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

1 day ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.