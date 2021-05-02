MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has vowed to hold transparent elections in the country and has ordered the National Army to return to their bases and not get involved in politics.

"I applaud our people for their patience and ask them to stand by the Government in maintaining law and order," Roble said in a Saturday address, broadcast on Twitter.

Earlier on Saturday, Somali lawmakers voted to cancel the presidential term extension for President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed. Earlier this week, the president agreed to denounce his term extension after forces opposed to Mohamed took control of the capital, Mogadishu.

"I want to reassure the Somali people, the Federal Member States, politicians and all political stakeholders that we are committed to holding free, fair and transparent elections in the country, without infringing upon anyone's rights," Roble stressed on Saturday, adding that a National Consultative Forum will be held soon to finalize the electoral process in line with the September 17 and February 16 agreements.

Mohamed announced on Saturday that he was directing Prime Minister Roble to prepare to hold parliamentary elections in the country.

Earlier in April, Somali's president, whose mandate officially expired in February, signed a law extending his term by two years. Roble and two Somali states issued a statement saying that the extension should be canceled. Clashes erupted in Mogadishu between forces loyal to the president and other factions.