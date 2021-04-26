(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Somalian Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble on Monday urged dialogue as the best way to resolve the current crisis in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Somalian Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble on Monday urged dialogue as the best way to resolve the current crisis in the country.

On Sunday, Somalia's armed forces affiliated with the opposition took several key areas in Mogadishu under their control, which came around a week after President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo signed a law extending his term, which ended in February, for additional two years.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragedy that has disrupted security in the capital on Sunday. I believe that dialogue is the best option to us, a process that I have started and hoping to succeed.

Let's work together for the peace and stability in our country," Roble said in the statement, published by the government's spokesman in Twitter.

Somalia, one of the poorest countries in the world, is considered to be a "failed state." The country has been divided into several parts since 1991. The official Federal government, recognized by the international community, controls the capital and several other areas. The rest of the country is controlled by quasi-state entities such as Somaliland, Puntland and terrorist groups.