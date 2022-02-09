UrduPoint.com

Somaliland Minister Hails 'milestone' Visit To Taiwan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 12:45 PM

Somaliland minister hails 'milestone' visit to Taiwan

Taiwan's push to grow its presence on the world stage as China poaches its diplomatic allies saw Taipei roll out the red carpet on Wednesday to a new friend in a similar position -- Somaliland

Taipei, Feb 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Taiwan's push to grow its presence on the world stage as China poaches its diplomatic allies saw Taipei roll out the red carpet on Wednesday to a new friend in a similar position -- Somaliland.

Taiwan and Somaliland are both thriving, self-run democracies that remain mostly unrecognised by the wider world.

Finding common ground in their peculiar and isolated international status, the two have forged strong ties since swapping de facto embassies in 2020 -- moves that sparked anger from both China and Somalia.

On Wednesday Somaliland foreign minister Essa Kayd Mohamoud described ties with Taiwan as "a special and historical relationship between two champions of democracies in Africa and Asia" during his government's first cabinet-level visit.

"This historic visit marks an important milestone in the strong and cordial relationship between our two countries," he said while meeting Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen.

"All coercive or threatening measures to deny such collaboration between international partners... do little to promote the peace and security that the region and the world require.

" Somaliland declared independence from Somalia during the 1991 civil war.

Although the move has remained unrecognised by the international community, the territory has thrived as a comparative beacon of stability.

Somalia blasted the swapping of offices between Taiwan and Somaliland as a "reckless attempt" to infringe on its sovereignty, while Beijing accused Taipei of separatism and "acting with desperation." China views Taiwan as its own territory and has vowed to one day re-seize it, by force if needed.

Beijing's sabre-rattling towards Taiwan has increased markedly under President Xi Jinping.

The two sides have for decades been engaged in a diplomatic tug-of-war trying to woo the other's allies with financial and other incentives.

Only 14 countries now diplomatically recognise Taiwan over China, after Nicaragua became the latest to switch sides in December.

However some nations maintain embassy equivalent trade offices in Taipei, and Taiwan has been increasingly embraced on the world stage by many western powers in response to Beijing's more hostile rhetoric.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia World China Visit Beijing Taipei Independence December 2020 All From Government Asia Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Naya Pakista ..

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card for the cit ..

27 minutes ago
 CSTO, UN Discuss Integration of CSTO Into UN Peace ..

CSTO, UN Discuss Integration of CSTO Into UN Peacekeeping Missions - Russian Dip ..

29 seconds ago
 Zemmour and Le Pen scrap for France's far-right cr ..

Zemmour and Le Pen scrap for France's far-right crown

31 seconds ago
 KP Government promoting unexplored archaeological ..

KP Government promoting unexplored archaeological sites

32 seconds ago
 He has been calling for the formation of Pakistan ..

He has been calling for the formation of Pakistan Cotton Board at every forum fo ..

42 minutes ago
 Albie Sachs, pillar of S.African justice, isn't af ..

Albie Sachs, pillar of S.African justice, isn't afraid of riots

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>