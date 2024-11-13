Open Menu

Somaliland Votes Amid Horn Of Africa Tensions

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Somaliland votes amid Horn of Africa tensions

Hargeisa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Voters in Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia at the centre of rising tensions in the Horn of Africa, flocked early to polling stations on Wednesday to select their president.

The territory is an oasis of peace and stability in violence-racked Somalia, but has failed to win recognition from any country since declaring independence in 1991.

Hundreds of voters in the main city Hargeisa lined up calmly before dawn to avoid the heat, many proudly showing off voting cards and sporting the territory's red-and-white flag.

In the city's main square, under a MIG fighter jet shot down during fighting with government forces in 1988, five polling stations were set up in tents.

President Muse Bihi, his main rival Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi -- popularly known as "Irro" -- and third candidate Faysal Ali Warabe all voted early at the nearby Civil Service Training Institute.

Bihi tested special glasses introduced this year to identify people by their irises.

"It's a very important day because we have to showcase to the world our peaceful co-existence in Somaliland," said aid worker Hamza Moussa Ali, 32, told AFP.

The territory has become the focus of an international dispute between Somalia and Ethiopia, raising fears of another conflict in the restive region.

In January, Somaliland signed an agreement with landlocked Ethiopia, offering a lease on 20 kilometres (12 miles) of its Red Sea coastline.

Bihi says Ethiopia will recognise Somaliland in return, though this has never been confirmed by Addis Ababa and full details of the deal have not been made public.

The memorandum of understanding has aroused fury in Somalia, sparking a verbal and military escalation with Ethiopia that has alarmed the international community.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia World Addis Ababa Independence Ethiopia January All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after furt ..

Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline

1 hour ago
 Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandali ..

Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case

2 hours ago
 Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 ..

Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Con ..

Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..

2 hours ago
 Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil instal ..

Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations

2 hours ago
 Wives should not object as Islam permits four marr ..

Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro

2 hours ago
Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punja ..

Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..

3 hours ago
 Security tightened around Karachi airport amid thr ..

Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns

3 hours ago
 Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted ..

Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog

3 hours ago
 Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressu ..

Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat

4 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshaw ..

Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar  

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2024

6 hours ago

More Stories From World