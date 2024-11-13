Somaliland votes amid Horn of Africa tensions

Hargeisa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Voters in Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia at the centre of rising tensions in the Horn of Africa, flocked early to polling stations on Wednesday to select their president.

The territory is an oasis of peace and stability in violence-racked Somalia, but has failed to win recognition from any country since declaring independence in 1991.

Hundreds of voters in the main city Hargeisa lined up calmly before dawn to avoid the heat, many proudly showing off voting cards and sporting the territory's red-and-white flag.

In the city's main square, under a MIG fighter jet shot down during fighting with government forces in 1988, five polling stations were set up in tents.

President Muse Bihi, his main rival Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi -- popularly known as "Irro" -- and third candidate Faysal Ali Warabe all voted early at the nearby Civil Service Training Institute.

Bihi tested special glasses introduced this year to identify people by their irises.

"It's a very important day because we have to showcase to the world our peaceful co-existence in Somaliland," said aid worker Hamza Moussa Ali, 32, told AFP.

The territory has become the focus of an international dispute between Somalia and Ethiopia, raising fears of another conflict in the restive region.

In January, Somaliland signed an agreement with landlocked Ethiopia, offering a lease on 20 kilometres (12 miles) of its Red Sea coastline.

Bihi says Ethiopia will recognise Somaliland in return, though this has never been confirmed by Addis Ababa and full details of the deal have not been made public.

The memorandum of understanding has aroused fury in Somalia, sparking a verbal and military escalation with Ethiopia that has alarmed the international community.