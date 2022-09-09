UrduPoint.com

Sombre Edinburgh Readies To Receive The Queen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2022 | 11:41 PM

Sombre Edinburgh readies to receive the queen

Sadness, drizzle and a strange frisson filled the Edinburgh air as the Scottish capital prepared to receive the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II this weekend

Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Sadness, drizzle and a strange frisson filled the Edinburgh air as the Scottish capital prepared to receive the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II this weekend.

The monarch died at her Scottish Balmoral estate on Thursday and the coffin's arrival in Edinburgh will be the first stage on its journey to a state funeral in London.

Against a damp wall at Holyroodhouse, the royal palace in Edinburgh, the mass of flowers continued to grow.

Gary Millar, a 45-year-old technician, added a bouquet to the pile that started to build when news broke of the queen's death.

He stepped back and paused in a silent moment of contemplation.

Millar had arrived early in the morning to show his "respects" and "to honour the lady".

"She honoured us her whole reign by doing her duty and I think it's time that the public gave that back a little," he said, his voice tight with emotion.

In Scotland, led by a government that wants independence from the United Kingdom, the queen is much more popular than the monarchy itself.

For Millar, the late sovereign "held the country together".

"She was the figurehead of our union of Great Britain. She's been around all my life," he continued, praising her "hard work" and "dedication".

- 'Right monarch for the times' - Holyroodhouse is expected to receive Queen Elizabeth's coffin over the weekend.

Her body will then be carried in a procession along the Royal Mile, the main artery of the Scottish capital, to St Giles Cathedral for a religious service.

The queen's children are expected to hold a "Vigil of the Princes" while the coffin lies in the cathedral. Members of the public are due to be allowed in later to pay their respects.

The coffin will then be transported by plane to London.

At the foot of the wall, gardeners were preparing the lawn for the occasion. The palace grounds rang to the sound of mowers and a damp smell of motor fuel and cut grass hung in the air.

Moved to tears, Rebecca Evans, 44, said simply that she was "sad".

"She just welcomed the new prime minister on Tuesday and to go from Tuesday to be well, and then to Thursday to leave us, it's just very, very sad," she sobbed.

"There's so much going on in the UK right now," said Evans, listing Brexit, the energy crisis and the predicted recession.

"I think we're notoriously grumpy people in Scotland," she added. "But... we do love the queen. We do love the royal family." Evans, who works for a think tank on global warming, predicted King Charles III would be "the right monarch for these times".

"He was ridiculed for his views but this is a time for action, for people to stand up and say we need to do things about climate change," she said.

- 'Never on strike' - The fact the queen's coffin will rest in Edinburgh is a source of great local pride, Evans said, "because so many things in the UK are focused on London".

"Especially when you've seen the mountain behind in the mist. It's so beautiful and I can't think of a nicer way to go than to just pass away peacefully in the mountains," she added, visibly moved.

Out of respect for the queen, postal workers and railway workers have called off planned strikes.

"That's maybe the most British response you can find... that rail workers and postal workers don't strike because she never went on strike, did she?," added Evans.

Orla Bell, a 48-year-old Irishwoman living in Edinburgh, came to lay flowers because her mother, who is a "big fan of the royal family".

Twenty five years ago she and her mother left a bouquet when Princess Diana died.

"The queen was like a mum to everybody in the country," she said.

"Even if you're not a fan of the royal family or you're not British, I think it's important to everybody."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Energy Crisis Died London Edinburgh Independence United Kingdom Tank Brexit Church Family All From Government Love Sad

Recent Stories

Four policemen martyred, two injured in attack on ..

Four policemen martyred, two injured in attack on convoy of Tank Tehsil Mayor

2 minutes ago
 Fifteen EU States Vote For Common Gas Price Cap, 3 ..

Fifteen EU States Vote For Common Gas Price Cap, 3 Approve Only for Russian One ..

2 minutes ago
 Norwegian Foreign Minister Meets With Top Official ..

Norwegian Foreign Minister Meets With Top Officials of ASEAN to Discuss Cooperat ..

3 minutes ago
 Cheques distributed among heirs of people die in r ..

Cheques distributed among heirs of people die in rain

3 minutes ago
 Czech President Considers US Key Partner in Defens ..

Czech President Considers US Key Partner in Defense - Presidential Spokesman

3 minutes ago
 Cases of Violent Attacks on Schools in Myanmar Soa ..

Cases of Violent Attacks on Schools in Myanmar Soar After Military Coup in 2021 ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.