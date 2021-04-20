MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) About 10-11 million people got vaccinated with the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of Gamaleya institute that developed the vaccine, said on Tuesday.

"About 10-11 million have been vaccinated, and maybe even more, if you take into account foreign countries," Gintsburg said during his appearance on Channel One.

Sputnik V, the world's first registered COVID-19 vaccine, has been authorized for emergency use in 60 countries across the globe. According to an interim analysis from the trial published in The Lancet, the vaccine has 91.6 percent efficacy.