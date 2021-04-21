UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 10-11 Million People Received Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - Developer

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 12:00 AM

Some 10-11 Million People Received Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) About 10-11 million people got vaccinated with the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of Gamaleya institute that developed the vaccine, said on Tuesday.

"About 10-11 million have been vaccinated, and maybe even more, if you take into account foreign countries," Gintsburg said during his appearance on Channel One.

Sputnik V, the world's first registered COVID-19 vaccine, has been authorized for emergency use in 60 countries across the globe. According to an interim analysis from the trial published in The Lancet, the vaccine has 91.6 percent efficacy.

Related Topics

World From Million

Recent Stories

Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Procter &amp; ..

39 minutes ago

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

1 hour ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

1 hour ago

South Africa's Cape Town blaze 'under control'

11 minutes ago

AS Roma slam 'closed' Super League system

11 minutes ago

Iran Says Progress Achieved in Negotiations to Rev ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.