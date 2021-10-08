UrduPoint.com

Some 10-15 People Remain Under Rubble Of Collapsed Building In Georgia - Interior Ministry

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Approximately 10-15 people remain under the rubble of a building in Batumi that collapsed on Friday, Georgian Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri said.

"According to our information, there are 10-15 people under the rubble, two have contacted us and are talking to us by phone," the minister said.

