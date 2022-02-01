UrduPoint.com

Some 100-120 CIS Observers To Monitor Referendum In Belarus

Some 100-120 observers from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will monitor the Belarusian constitutional referendum in late February, CIS First Deputy Executive Secretary Leonid Anfimov, who heads the observer mission, said on Tuesday

"In total, it is assumed that 100-120 observers will take part in the mission from the CIS," Anfimov told reporters.

