Some 100 Afghan Evacuees to US Flagged for Potential Terror Ties - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) About 100 Afghan evacuees out of the more than 30,000 people who have arrived to the United States from Afghanistan have been flagged for possible ties to the Taliban or other terrorist groups, NBC news reported citing two sources familiar with the US evacuation.

The report said on Friday that two evacuees from the group of 100 who were flagged by US officials will be sent to Kosovo for further background investigations.