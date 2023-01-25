UrduPoint.com

Some 100 Cars Blocked On Highway In Japan's Nagasaki Prefecture Due To Snowfalls - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2023 | 07:40 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) About 100 vehicles have been blocked on a highway near the town of Tarami in Japan's Nagasaki Prefecture due to heavy snowfalls that hit japan on Wednesday morning, the Kyodo news agency reported.

According to the report, the temperature in the area is around zero degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit) and is not expected to rise above 3 degrees Celsius. So far, there have been no reports about the deteriorating health of drivers and passengers in the blocked vehicles.

It is yet unknown how long it will take to clear the highway.

Kyodo also reported, citing Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways, that airlines were planning to cancel over 200 flights on Wednesday, and East Japan Railway was planning to suspend bullet train service between Fukushima and Shinjo over heavy snowfalls.

The NHK broadcaster reported on Tuesday that record low temperatures will be observed on Wednesday, with a low of minus 12 degrees Celsius expected in the city of Sapporo, minus six degrees in Sendai and Kumamoto, and minus two degrees in central Tokyo. The reports also said that the storm will bring heavy snow across the whole of Japan, including southern Pacific coastal areas where up to 30 centimeters (1 foot) of snow could fall on Wednesday morning.

