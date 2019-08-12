Some 100 Firefighters Tackle Blaze in West London

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Around 100 firefighters tackled a fire on Monday that ripped through a building housing a restaurant in the affluent Notting Hill neighborhood in West London, the fire brigade said.

"Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters have been called to a restaurant fire in a building containing shops and flats on Westbourne Grove in Notting Hill," the statement read.

The flames spread through the restaurant on the ground floor and affected the basement.

Around 16 people were evacuated. There were no reports of injuries, the fire authority said.

"Firefighters are working hard to bring the blaze under control. While operations continue we'd ask for people to avoid the area if possible," fire official Keith Carmichael said.

Firefighters were called shortly before 7 a.m. (6:00GMT). Efforts to put out the blaze are expected to continue throughout the afternoon. They are being complicated by a partial ceiling collapse.