Some 100 Indian Officers to Leave for Russia in January for S-400 Training - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) About 100 Indian officers will head to Russia in January to attend a training course for the operation and maintenance of Russian-made S-400 air defense system, The Times of India reported on Monday, citing defense ministry sources.

In October 2018, New Delhi struck a $5.4 billion contract with Moscow for deliveries of five mobile squadrons of S-400 air defense systems, in what has been dubbed as the largest deal in Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport's history. India is expected to receive the Russian-made weapons by April 2023.

According to the Indian newspaper, a first team of almost 100 officers will depart for Russia in the last week of January for training in operations and maintenance of S-400 systems.

"A second IAF team will follow suit after a few months. With the deliveries beginning this September-October, the first S-400 squadron should become operational in India by end-2021 or early-2022," a source added.

India, the newspaper reported, has already made a "substantial advance" payment per the contract, with the rest of tranches being linked to deliveries and the sides working out how to sidestep possible US sanctions.

New Delhi is still reportedly "very hopeful" to get a waiver from the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, which punishes countries that strike arms deals with Russia, under the incoming Joe Biden administration.