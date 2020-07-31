UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 100 Joined Rally In Russia's Khabarovsk To Support Arrested Ex-Governor - Source

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 09:30 PM

Some 100 Joined Rally in Russia's Khabarovsk to Support Arrested Ex-Governor - Source

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Up to 100 people participated in an unauthorized rally in support of arrested former Governor Sergey Furgal on Friday in the far eastern Russian city of Khabarovsk, a security source told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the protesters walked through the city's central streets, accompanied for the first time by a patrol car. The participants were asked to leave the road and refrain from impeding traffic. After the march, the residents returned to Lenin Square where other protesters were waiting for them.

They were chanting slogans and carrying picket signs. At 10 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT), the crowd dispersed.

"Up to 100 people took part in the Friday event," the source said.

Furgal, a 50-year-old businessman-turned-politician from the opposition Liberal-Democratic Party (LDPR), was detained on July 9 for an alleged role in a string of killings in the 2000s. He is in custody in a Moscow prison and denies the charges. Rallies in support of Furgal, who is popular with the locals, have been held in Khabarovsk Territory since July 11.

Related Topics

Governor Moscow Russia Road Car Traffic Khabarovsk March July Event From Opposition P

Recent Stories

Masood pays tributes to IOJK people for resisting ..

2 hours ago

Belarus' Election Commission Says 155 Int'l Observ ..

1 hour ago

Moscow Court Says Will Rule on Trial by Jury for T ..

1 hour ago

Denmark recommends face masks on public transport

1 hour ago

Around 2200 personnel to perform security duties o ..

1 hour ago

Five substitutes to be allowed in Ligue 1

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.