KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Up to 100 people participated in an unauthorized rally in support of arrested former Governor Sergey Furgal on Friday in the far eastern Russian city of Khabarovsk, a security source told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the protesters walked through the city's central streets, accompanied for the first time by a patrol car. The participants were asked to leave the road and refrain from impeding traffic. After the march, the residents returned to Lenin Square where other protesters were waiting for them.

They were chanting slogans and carrying picket signs. At 10 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT), the crowd dispersed.

"Up to 100 people took part in the Friday event," the source said.

Furgal, a 50-year-old businessman-turned-politician from the opposition Liberal-Democratic Party (LDPR), was detained on July 9 for an alleged role in a string of killings in the 2000s. He is in custody in a Moscow prison and denies the charges. Rallies in support of Furgal, who is popular with the locals, have been held in Khabarovsk Territory since July 11.