Some 100 People Evacuated From Tiffany Store In New York Due To Fire

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) About 100 people were evacuated from the building of the Tiffany flagship store in New York due to a transformer fire, fire department spokesman Joseph Carlsen told reporters.

"We evacuated about 100 people or so from the building with two minor injuries," Carlsen said.

Carlsen noted that this morning at 9.

30 am they received a call about smoke coming from the building of the Tiffany store.

"We came on the scene ... we determined that it was smoke and fire from the transformer," he added.

According to him, there are no signs of arson.

The firefighters put out the fire. Now they are collecting equipment, the crews are already leaving the scene, a Sputnik correspondent reported.